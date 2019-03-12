Partnership between Australasian and UK rail industries established to boost exports

The UK and Australasian rail trade bodies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will lead to greater co-operation and collaboration between the two industries.

The UK Railway Industry Association (RIA) and the Australasian Railway Association (ARA) announced the partnership at a reception hosted by the British Consul-General in Australia, as part of a UK rail trade delegation visit.

The partnership will see the two associations work more closely together, benefiting both organisation’s memberships, and helping to boost each country’s export potential in rail.

The agreement will see:

The exchanging of information linked to research and innovation (not IP protected) undertaken in either country;

Sharing and exchanging information and approaches relating to skill needs, training and the attraction of career aspirants to the rail industry;

Closer working arrangements in trade fairs and rail exhibitions in either Australia, the UK or in third countries, where appropriate;

Access to meeting facilities in the offices of ARA or RIA by members of either organisation.

“Australia and the UK have long been partners in many aspects of our economies and our communities. This agreement is yet another partnership which will build upon our strong trade relationship, help encourage even more jobs and opportunities in the rail sector and be mutually beneficial for our economies. I know Australia’s regions have many exports – particularly our world-leading food and fibre – which the UK is looking to import and rail is a vital part of the mix to get that premium produce from paddock to port to plate,” The Hon Michael McCormack MP, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development said.