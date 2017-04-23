Panasonic recalls faulty battery pack

Panasonic has issued a recall notice for its FZ-G1 tablet due to a potential fire hazard caused by its rechargeable battery pack.

The recall relates to tablets with the serial numbers FZ-G1Axxxx, FZ-G1Cxxxx, FZ-G1Fxxxx, Fz-G1Lxxxx, FZ-G1Mxxxx, FZ-G1Nxxxx and battery pack serial number FZ-VZSU84U. It related to

The battery pack may overheat when in use, which may cause it to ignite and therefore poses a fire hazard.

Consumers should remove the battery pack from the tablet. If they wish to use the tablet, then plug it into a wall socket. If using the tablet in the field, consumers should go to www.panasonic.com.au/fzg1productissue to download a BIOS utility upgrade from Panasonic that will allow a safer use of the battery pack.

Panasonic will be in contact with customers directly and via its website with the final actions and next steps, which will be to replace the battery pack or other components.

The was packs were sold nationally between March 1, 2013 and February 28, 2017.