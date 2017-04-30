Panasonic opens lithium-ion battery factory in China

Panasonic has opened a new automotive lithium-ion battery factory in Dalian, China.

The factory is Panasonic’s first automotive battery cell production site in China. Panasonic is also establishing production sites in Japan, the United States, and China.

With an increasing awareness of environmental issues, the market for eco-friendly vehicles is expanding every year, including hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and all-electric vehicles.

Panasonic has provided automotive lithium-ion batteries to a number of auto manufacturers on a global basis. It has also increased production at Japanese sites and will also start automotive battery cell production in the United States in 2017.

The new factory in China is part of an automotive battery joint venture established between Panasonic and Dalian Levear Electric in February 2016.

Panasonic is aiming to achieve 2 trillion yen in sales for the overall automotive business, including infotainment systems and industrial devices, in the fiscal year 2019 (ending March 31, 2019) which marks the 100th anniversary of the company’s founding.