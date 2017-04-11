Packsize and Samsung win manufacturing award

Packsize International and its customer Samsung Electronics Australia received the Excellence in Manufacturing Supply Chains award at the recent Smart Conference and Expo 2017.

Industry judges awarded the On Demand Packaging implementation at Samsung Australia’s Spare Parts and Logistics distribution center in Sydney.

In partnership with leading logistics provider, DB Schenker, Samsung Australia found Packsize’s custom packaging solution to streamline processes and optimise delivery services.

Among the results achieved were production, inventory management and stock control improvements; less corrugated fiberboard and void fill; and reductions in product damage and freight costs.

Samsung Electronics Australia reported around a 50 percent reduction in concealed damage and a 10 to 15 percent reduction in the cubic volume of items shipped.

“Stock-takes that required three days can now be done in three hours,” said Samsung Australia’s Spare Parts and Logistics manager, David Ungar.

“Packsize is a collaborative and enthusiastic partner, willing to share their experience and knowledge to deliver benefits, and is committed to a long-term relationship.”

Using on demand Packaging, Packsize customers like Samsung Australia create boxes or cartons customised for each order through an innovative integration of software systems, equipment and processes.

In this case, through a successful business strategy implementation and efficient process flow, Packsize optimised order size, material requirements and packaging throughput.

“As packaging’s role in the value chain expands, so will our ability to support new operating models, improve logistics, create even greater customer satisfaction and deliver smarter packaging design,” said Sean Ledbury, general manager for Packsize International’s Asia-Pacific subsidiary, Packsize Propriety Limited.