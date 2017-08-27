Packaging company among top 10 for Australian CEO salaries

Ron Delia, CEO of Australian multinational packaging company Amcor, has the seventh highest salary in Australia, according to an annual survey of ASX100 CEOs carried out by the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors’ (ACSI). The survey reported that in 2016 he realised pay of 14,339,815, placing him ahead of Commonwealth Bank CEO, Ian Narev, though behind several healthcare, passenger transport, leisure and food company CEOs.

Peter and Steven Lowy, joint CEOs of shopping centre company Westfield Corp., topped the list, with a declared realised salary of $26,255,778.

In a statement, ASCI said, “We publish this survey to increase the level of transparency around CEO remuneration in Australia.

“We would like to include data about gender pay equality in our analysis. Sadly, however, the pool of female CEOs in the ASX200 in 2016 was too small to enable meaningful analysis of the data.”