Packaging Awards of Excellence winners announced

The industry’s top achievers were announced in the Australian Packaging and Processing Machinery Association (APPMA) Awards of Excellence. The recipient of the 10th APPMA Annual Scholarship was also revealed.
In front of a packed room of over 400 people, winners were announced for each of the five categories:
Best New Product Award
Foodmach for the GEA Vipoll ALL IN ONE Filler
Sponsor: All Purpose Pumps
Customer Collaboration Award
Foodmach for Dulux Merrifield – Foodmach Turnkey Filling Lines
Proseal Australia – Commonwealth Collaboration Reducing the Plastic in Packaging
Sponsor: Pecom India Limited
Design Innovation Award
HMPS for the Compact Frame
Sponsor: Ekato
Export Success Award
HMPS for the Robotic Unloading Cell
Sponsor: Advanced Label & Paper Products
Imported Equipment Award
Foodmach for the GEA Vipoll ALL IN ONE Filler
Sponsor: Anderson Wholesale Packaging
2019 APPMA Scholarship winner:
Janell Siek
Siek’s views packaging as perhaps the hardest-working component of any retail product. She believes it has a profound impact in a product’s lifecycle, and, being a very visible part of the waste problem, hopes to build her packaging foundations so she can better innovate and problem solve. Siek, who holds a Bachelor of Science in Food Technology, believes the Diploma in Packaging Technology will lead to opportunities to be part of bigger projects and advance her career towards a Senior Packaging Technologist and becoming a Certified Packaging Professional.
The Award Ceremony was held in the Sovereign Room at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. The night was hosted by Peter Rowsthorn.