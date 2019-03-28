Packaging Awards of Excellence winners announced

The industry’s top achievers were announced in the Australian Packaging and Processing Machinery Association (APPMA) Awards of Excellence. The recipient of the 10th APPMA Annual Scholarship was also revealed.

In front of a packed room of over 400 people, winners were announced for each of the five categories:

Best New Product Award



Foodmach for the GEA Vipoll ALL IN ONE Filler

Sponsor: All Purpose Pumps





Customer Collaboration Award



Foodmach for Dulux Merrifield – Foodmach Turnkey Filling Lines

Proseal Australia – Commonwealth Collaboration Reducing the Plastic in Packaging

Sponsor: Pecom India Limited





Design Innovation Award



HMPS for the Compact Frame

Sponsor: Ekato





Export Success Award

HMPS for the Robotic Unloading Cell

Sponsor: Advanced Label & Paper Products





Imported Equipment Award



Foodmach for the GEA Vipoll ALL IN ONE Filler

Sponsor: Anderson Wholesale Packaging





2019 APPMA Scholarship winner:

Janell Siek

Siek’s views packaging as perhaps the hardest-working component of any retail product. She believes it has a profound impact in a product’s lifecycle, and, being a very visible part of the waste problem, hopes to build her packaging foundations so she can better innovate and problem solve. Siek, who holds a Bachelor of Science in Food Technology, believes the Diploma in Packaging Technology will lead to opportunities to be part of bigger projects and advance her career towards a Senior Packaging Technologist and becoming a Certified Packaging Professional.

The Award Ceremony was held in the Sovereign Room at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. The night was hosted by Peter Rowsthorn.