Packaging awards entries close this Friday

The Australian Institute of Packaging (AIP) and Packaging New Zealand are pleased to advise that submissions are closing on the 8 of March for the 2019 Packaging Innovation & Design Awards (PIDA), which recognise companies and individuals who are making a significant difference in their field in Australia and New Zealand.

The Design Innovation of the Year company awards will recognise organisations that have designed innovative packaging within each of these five manufacturing categories:

Food

Beverage

Health, beauty and wellness

Domestic and household

Labelling and decoration

There will be three special awards available:

Sustainable packaging design special award

Save food packaging design

Accessible packaing design

In addition there are three awards designed for people who have made specific contributions to the packaging industry.

These Individual Awards will include:

Young Packaging Professional of the Year

Industry Packaging Professional of the Year

The Packaging New Zealand Scholarship that will offer one person from New Zealand the opportunity to enrol in the Diploma in Packaging Technology course; an internationally recognised and accredited course.

The PIDA Awards are the exclusive award program for all Australia and New Zealand entries into the prestigious WorldStar Packaging Awards.