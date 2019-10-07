PACIFIC 2019 largest yet

Opening on October 8, PACIFIC 2019 is the largest event in the 20-year history of the maritime expo.

Providing a platform for engagement between industry, defence, government, and academia, the event comprises industry and defence conference program, business to business and business to government networking, and an international industry exhibition.

622 exhibitor organisations, from 22 countries, demonstrate their products and services at ICC Sydney, on the shores of Darling Harbour. Attending will be 173 delegations from 50 nations, including 63 Chiefs of Service or their representatives.

The event program comprises 46 conferences, forums, and symposia that will look into topics confronting maritime operators in both the commercial and defence sectors, including strategy, technology, environment, and workforce.

Prime contractors will be in attendance to converse with Australian industry about how both can be involved in major defence projects. Currently, the Future Submarine and Future Frigate programs are driving national and international engagement in Australia’s defence industry.

“PACIFIC 2019 is underway during one of the most dynamic periods in the region’s defence and commercial maritime history,” said PACIFIC 2019 CEO, Ian Honnery.

According to a statement released by PACIFIC 2019, the conference expects to exceed its previous attendance record of 16,765 attendees across three days. Drawing groups from around the region and globe, the conference taps into the latest developments in the sector.

“The Indo‐Asia‐Pacific region also boasts some of the largest shipbuilding nations in the world and some of the world’s busiest ports, in countries that are heavily dependent on the free movement of commercial shipping, offering challenges for commercial operators and naval defence forces alike,” said Honnery.

“There is no better time to bring together the key decision makers in both commercial and military maritime. We are honoured that the strong level of support we have received once again underlines PACIFIC 2019’s position as the region’s premier platform for the engagement and debate which is fundamental to ensuring the future of the maritime community.”