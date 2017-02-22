​ Oz polymer specialist joins forces with African counterparts

Era Polymers has worked closely for many years with Diverse Urethanes in South Africa and is pleased to announce that the company has joined forces with Era Polymers to create Era Polymers (Africa).

Diverse Urethanes is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of formulated polyurethane systems, tailored to meet bespoke market requirements. It has a similar business ethos to Era Polymers, their product portfolio includes polyurethane elastomers, rigid and flexible polyurethane foam systems and polyurethane construction chemicals.

Era Polymers is an Australian owned and operated business that has been manufacturing polyurethanes for over 30 years, currently supplying products to more than 76 countries worldwide. The company has four state-of-the-art manufacturing sites across Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland, supported by a team of industrial chemists located at a dedicated R&D Centre in Sydney. This will ensure that Era Polymers will remain a key supplier to the global market for polyurethane materials into the future.

Era Polymers (Africa) will continue to provide global products, some of which will now be produced in South Africa. The company will also have increased access to global R&D resources, which will enhance the dedicated local service.