Oz CNC control systems specialist opens branch in China

ANCA founder Pat Boland and Tianjin Association of High and New Technologies Zhigang Liu at the opening of the new branch.

ANCA Motion has held its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for its new branch in Tianjin, China.

Located at No. 102, Building F1, XEDA Emerging Industrial Park, Xiqing Economic-technological Development Area, Tianjin, P.R.China, the new branch is a significant step forward in ANCA Motion’s commitment to the Chinese market.

The new state-of-the-art Tianjin branch is 273m2 and capable of housing 12 staff, covering areas of: applications development and support, training, sales and logistics.

“ANCA Motion is looking forward to building a future here in Tianjin with expansion in the years to come,” said Grant Anderson, CEO of The ANCA Group.

“Our staff in Tianjin are an experienced and highly capably team offering the Chinese market specialists in application development, Industry 4.0, IoT, EtherCAT and mechatronic systems. We are excited about what we have to offer and the potential relationships that will be made here in China.”

ANCA was founded in 1974 by Pat Boland and Pat McClusky with an original focus on CNC control systems in Australia. They found themselves in the niche application market of tool and cutter grinding which then became the core of business for the next three decades. Through the success of their application in 2004 they incorporated an office in Shanghai to provide sales and support for their tool and cutter grinding machines. This success lead to the formation of ANCA Motion in 2008, to specialise in CNC control systems for the global automation markets, including specalised machining.

ANCA Motion’s strength is their advanced CNC controls which deliver high precision and performance in application such as 5 axis machining and high speed laser cutting, developed over decades and setting the standard for the global market.

ANCA Motion designs and manufacture flexible control systems, specialising in high precision solutions for CNC machines. They tailor their hardware and software to a OEMs exacting requirements, providing solutions that give their customers a competitive edge. ANCA Motion’s continuous support and innovation throughout the life of their products, allows them to deliver world class products and services to the global market.