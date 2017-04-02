Outdated analogue equipment taken over by digital counterpart

Testing parts on helicopters is an important safety requirement for the aeronautical industry. With that in mind VisiConsult X-ray Systems & Solutions has upgraded its old and analogue X-ray system for rotor blades of Airbus Helicopters to modern digital radiography.

In times of lighter materials and higher pressures in the aerospace industry, the quality assurance is of increased importance. Airbus Helicopters from Donauwörth in Southern Germany performs a complete X-ray inspection of their production parts. In the past, this has been done with an analogue imaging technique, a so-called image intensifier. As the X-ray inspection is a mandatory inspection step at the end of the production chain, a high system availability is necessary.

A system failure would lead to a disruption in the process and impacts the production output. The old system could not guarantee this availability anymore and an alternative had to be found within a very short timeframe. Another demand was to modernise the process through digitisation, which could be achieved through Digital Radiography (DR). The advantages of this technology are an easier certification, a simplified result-archiving and a clearly improved image quality.

After the investigation of several suppliers and solutions, VisiConsult was able to prevail with a new development against the competition: The specially developed HDMI image intensifier combines the advantages of a digital detector array (DDA) with those of an analogue technique. Only with this technique the X-ray inspectors could test e.g. the honeycomb structure of special rotor blades in motion without artefacts. The flexibility of VisiConsult to react to special customer wishes and to find new ways led to this big project success within shortest time.