OECD highlights capabilities of CSIRO’s Data61

CSIRO’s Data61, the digital innovation arm of Australia’s national science agency, has been recognised in a country case study by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) as a global blueprint for digital and open innovation.

The case study, to coincide with the launch of the OECD’s “Digital Innovation: Seizing Policy Opportunities” report in London, highlights CSIRO Data61’s unique capabilities, ambitions and network model at a time of deep structural change for Australia in the global networked economy.

Data61 is Australia’s leading digital innovation network, with internationally recognised expertise in artificial intelligence, robotics, cybersecurity, data analytics and blockchain, among other areas.

A report commissioned by CSIRO identified that digital innovation can deliver AU$315 billion in gross economic value to Australia over the next decade, making it a critical ingredient to the country’s — and indeed the world’s — ongoing economic success.

“Now more than ever, mission-driven digital innovation is critical for continued progress within Australia and across the world,” Adrian Turner, CEO at CSIRO’s Data61, said.

“Our model is about bringing the best R&D capabilities together, breaking down institutional boundaries and building global partnerships to drive digital innovation at speed and scale, for the benefit of Australia.

“Several other countries are looking to establish their own versions of Data61, modelled in whole or in part, on our approach,” Turner said.

The case study is part of OECD’s Digital and Open Innovation project. The initiative analyses how digital transformation is affecting innovation across the economy and identifies the most appropriate instruments to foster vibrant innovation ecosystems.

“CSIRO’s Data61 is a good example of a research and innovation centre – it promotes multidisciplinary teams combining strong data and field-specific expertise, which are much needed in the digital age,” Dominique Guellec, Head of the Science and Technology Policy Division at the OECD, said.

Data61 has collaboration agreements in place with over 30 universities, enabling an effective approach to accelerated and scaled research and development outcomes for industry and government.

“Our network model allows us to assemble teams from universities, government and industry partners to work together on Australia’s greatest challenges,” Turner said.

“As part of CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, we combine our deep technology expertise with domain knowledge across manufacturing, energy, environment, space, health and biosecurity, agriculture and food, space to accelerate the trajectory of Australia from within.”