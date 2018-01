National forklift sales, service and rental company NTP Forklifts Australia will showcase its unique range of materials handling equipment at trade event MEGATRANS2018.

The business has supplied a broad range of materials handling products and solutions from around the world to the Australian materials handling market for over three decades, offering equipment from the likes of TCM, Manitou, Jungheinrich and Kalmar.

Find out more about MEGATRANS2018.