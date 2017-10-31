NSW graphene manufacturer establishes US partnership

Sydney-based graphene manufacturer Imagine Intelligent Materials (IM) has signed a strategic agreement with global technologies and advanced materials group, Haydale.

The partnership marks the first step in establishing a strategic collaboration between two companies that are leading globally the development of commercial applications using graphene.

In parallel with this, Haydale has issued a Purchase Order to Imagine IM for a quantity of Imgne X3 that will be sufficient to enable 50,000m2 of conductive geotextile to be manufactured.

This will ensure that there is available supply in the US ahead of the commissioning of a full-scale plant at Haydale’s manufacturing facility in South Carolina.

“Combining Imagine IM’s proven graphene manufacturing processes with Haydale’s advanced materials manufacturing expertise will be a significant step toward delivering disruptive graphene-based coatings solutions into the North American market,” saidImagine IM CEO Chris Gilbey.

“It comes on the back of successful product installations in Australia and a full order book for product to our licensee Geofabrics Australasia, the leading textile manufacturer in Australia.”

The agreement between Haydale and Imagine IM Is intended to enable more industrial end-users to accelerate the take up of graphene-based composites and coatings into global advanced manufacturing supply chains.

It will also mean that production of materials that make geosynthetic materials “smart” will be fast tracked in the US.

“This is a very important strategic step in Haydale’s global growth plan. This partnership builds on our existing nano dispersion know how and patented material doping technology and now extends our graphene footprint in the US,” said Haydale CEO Ray Gibbs.

“It also gives Haydale direct access to the world’s largest market for coated geosynthetics. This is just the first part of what we see as a major opportunity for further collaboration with Imagine IM on a wide range of graphene enhanced applications.”

The first full-scale Imagine IM graphene research plant was officially opened in August this year by Australia’s Assistant Minister for Industry, Craig Laundy.

“Imagine IM have demonstrated a capacity to both develop and manufacture highly effective end products which have revolutionary implications for manufacturing industries in Australia,” Laundy said.

“They’ve done that by embracing new technologies, linking with global value chains, and developing high value-added products.”