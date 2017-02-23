NSW earthworks company fined $90k after workers injured

Bathurst company Bustin’ Free Earthworks has received a $90,000 fine following a trench collapse that left two workers injured.

One labourer was buried and another had their right leg trapped after the side of a trench where they were working in collapsed during excavation works in January 2015.

SafeWork NSW alleged the company failed to get a geotechnical report or ensure proper shoring was completed the trench works began.

The safety body also alleged the company failed to ensure the workers were adequately trained to always remain in the protective shoring box.

The company was found guilty in the District Court and fined $90,000 for exposing workers to the risk of serious injury or death from a trench that was not properly secured from collapsing.

SafeWork NSW director Peter Dunphy said under work health and safety laws, businesses must manage the risks of workers being trapped in a collapse when excavating a trench.

“When excavating a trench greater than 1.5 metres deep, you must also ensure all sides of the trench are supported by shoring, benching or battering,” he said.

“You should also get written advice from a geotechnical engineer that all sides of the trench are safe from collapse.

Dunphy also emphasised the importance of ensuring all employees have proper training about the risks of excavating a trench.

“In this incident, the business failed to train and direct workers to remain within the shoring box and did not remove them from the trench when they stepped outside it,” he said.

“Fortunately no workers were permanently injured in this incident, but the outcome could have been very different.”

The company has since pledged to spend $2 million to improve its safety measures, including providing more staff training and getting a safety consultant to review its safety practices.