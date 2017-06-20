NSW Budget: $73b for infrastructure and $96m for local businesses

The 2017 NSW Budget has been revealed, including $72.7 billion for infrastructure and $96 million to support local businesses. Here is a breakdown:

Infrastructure

across four years for the Pacific Highway upgrade $4.0 billion across four years for Sydney Metro Northwest. The Government is also making significant investments in local roads, including: $648 million in 2017-18 of NSW and Commonwealth Government funded road upgrades to support Western Sydney airport at Badgerys Creek; $548.5 million since the 2016-17 Budget for the Regional Road Freight Corridor program to create safer, more efficient road freight corridors; and $264 million across four years to reduce congestion on Sydney roads by addressing critical pinch points, and commencing the implementation of the Smart Motorways program on the M4 Motorway

