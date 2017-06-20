NSW Budget: $73b for infrastructure and $96m for local businesses

The 2017 NSW Budget has been revealed, including $72.7 billion for infrastructure and $96 million to support local businesses. Here is a breakdown:
Infrastructure
- $7.2 billion in Government investment for the third stage of WestConnex, including the M4-M5 link
- $4.9 billion across four years for Sydney Metro City and South West
- $3.5 billion across four years for the Pacific Highway upgrade
- $4.0 billion across four years for Sydney Metro Northwest. The Government is also making significant investments in local roads, including: $648 million in 2017-18 of NSW and Commonwealth Government funded road upgrades to support Western Sydney airport at Badgerys Creek; $548.5 million since the 2016-17 Budget for the Regional Road Freight Corridor program to create safer, more efficient road freight corridors; and $264 million across four years to reduce congestion on Sydney roads by addressing critical pinch points, and commencing the implementation of the Smart Motorways program on the M4 Motorway
Business
- $759 million of investment in 2017-18 in skills development and training programs through TAFE NSW and other providers
- $96 million in 2017-18 to support high potential businesses through Jobs for NSW
- $65 million over three years for the Youth Employment program within Smart, Skilled and Hired which aims to assist young people in four pilot regions into employment by connecting them to training, mentoring, and work experience
- $30.5 million to support business advisory services, help reduce red tape and drive innovation, including funding for more than 60 advisers through the Business Connect program