Nominations open for Women in Industry Awards

PACE, Australian Mining, Manufacturers’ Monthly, Logistics and Materials Handling, Prime Mover, Trailer and Diesel are partnered to acknowledge the exceptional women who have achieved success through their invaluable leadership, innovation and commitment to their sector.

This is your opportunity to recognise the women who are driving change in your industry and – in doing so – breaking down barriers and creating new possibilities for the next generation.

These may be women you work with, women whose achievements are inspiring you from afar, or women who are providing you with invaluable guidance and support. We believe their dedication and exceptionalism should be celebrated.

If you wish to nominate somebody, please click here.