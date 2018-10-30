Nominations open for the Endeavour Awards 2019

Manufacturers’ Monthly is pleased to announce that nominations for our annual Endeavour Awards are now open for 2019.
In its 16th year and celebrating the many successes among the industry’s companies, employees and products, the Endeavour Awards 2019 will be held on 16 May 2019 at the Arts Centre Melbourne.
Each year, the Endeavour Awards provide a platform for manufacturing companies to come together and acknowledge leadership and success within the industry, where both experienced companies and new start-ups have a place to share ideas and celebrate the work that is cementing the future of Australian manufacturing.
Last year, the awards saw leaders from some of the most innovative and progressive Australian manufacturers come together to celebrate their success.
Judged by completely independent, bona fide experts from industry and academia, the awards cover 10 categories, including:
- Best industrial IoT application
- Exporter of the year
- Global supply chain integration of the year
- Most innovative manufacturing company
- Outstanding start-up
- Safety solution of the year
- Australian industrial product of the year
- Environmental solution of the year
- Technology application
- Manufacturer of the year
Nominating for the awards is completely free. To nominate for the awards, please click here.