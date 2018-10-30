Nominations open for the Endeavour Awards 2019

Manufacturers’ Monthly is pleased to announce that nominations for our annual Endeavour Awards are now open for 2019.

In its 16th year and celebrating the many successes among the industry’s companies, employees and products, the Endeavour Awards 2019 will be held on 16 May 2019 at the Arts Centre Melbourne.

Each year, the Endeavour Awards provide a platform for manufacturing companies to come together and acknowledge leadership and success within the industry, where both experienced companies and new start-ups have a place to share ideas and celebrate the work that is cementing the future of Australian manufacturing.

Last year, the awards saw leaders from some of the most innovative and progressive Australian manufacturers come together to celebrate their success.

Read: Congratulations to all the winners of Endeavour Awards 2018

Judged by completely independent, bona fide experts from industry and academia, the awards cover 10 categories, including:

Best industrial IoT application

Exporter of the year

Global supply chain integration of the year

Most innovative manufacturing company

Outstanding start-up

Safety solution of the year

Australian industrial product of the year

Environmental solution of the year

Technology application

Manufacturer of the year

Nominating for the awards is completely free. To nominate for the awards, please click here.