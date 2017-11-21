Nominations now open for 2018 Mercury Awards

Businesses in the Australian logistics, supply chain and materials handling sectors are invited to submit their nominations for the 2018 Logistics & Materials Handling Mercury Awards, held in partnership with MEGATRANS2018.

The Awards recognise the outstanding achievements and successes of companies across the Australia’s supply chain sectors.

The award categories are as follows:

Supply Chain Innovator of the Year – sponsored by Port of Melbourne

Recognition for a company that has implemented a new and successful innovation that has increased productivity and/or accuracy.

Safety Advocate Award – sponsored by SICK

Recognition for a company or individual who has implemented an outstanding safety program, and has advocated within the wider industry for increased safety.

Best Technology Application

Recognition for an outstanding technological initiative.

Sustainability Initiative Award

Recognition for a company that has implemented a unique and successful sustainability initiative.

Transport Solution of the Year: Road

Recognition for an outstanding transport solution in the road transport industry.

Transport Solution of the Year: Rail

Recognition for an outstanding transport solution in the rail industry.

Transport Solution of the Year: Air

Recognition for an outstanding transport solution in the aviation industry.

Transport Solution of the Year: Sea

Recognition for an outstanding transport solution in the sea freight industry.

Outstanding Graduate Program

Recognition for a company that actively encourages and rewards graduates within the industry.

Best Storage Solution

Recognition for an innovative solution across the storage sector.

Best Infrastructure Innovation

Recognition for an outstanding infrastructure innovation.

Victorian Government ‘Contribution to Industry’ Award

Recognition for a company or individual who has significantly contributed to the Australian logistics industry.

The Mercury Awards is the official awards program of MEGATRANS2018, a business-to-business trade event focusing on the freight and logistics supply chain. MEGATRANS2018 incorporates all forms of freight transport, logistics and materials handling, infrastructure and storage and warehousing, providing perfect alignment with the Mercury Awards.

The 2018 Mercury Awards sponsors include the Victorian Government, the Port of Melbourne and SICK.

To submit a nomination, go to the 2018 Mercury Awards website.