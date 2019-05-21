Nominations for the 2019 Prospect Awards are open

One of Australia’s premier mining industry events, the 2019 Australian Mining Prospect Awards, is accepting nominations for the top talent in each category until August 9.

The event will take place in Queensland for the first time in 2019, with the awards night to be held at Moda Events in Brisbane on Thursday October 10.

Now in its 16th year, the awards celebrate innovation and excellence across various facets of the wide and varied industry of mining.

The best examples of technology and engineering, social and environmental performance, contract mining, professional achievement and production excellence are all represented.

Attendees at the event include a bevy of industry leadership, engineers and other staff from all corners of the Australian mining sector.

The full list of 13 award categories and confirmed sponsors include:

Contract Miner of the Year – sponsored by Epiroc

Contribution to Mining – sponsored by BGC Contracting

Safety Advocate Award

Hard Rock Mine of the Year – sponsored by Epiroc

Community Interaction Award

Coal Mine of the Year – sponsored by SEW-Eurodrive

Excellence in Environmental Management – sponsored by Metso

Excellence in Mine Safety, OH&S – sponsored by Flexco

Minerals Processing of the Year – sponsored by CDE Meta

Innovative Mining Solution – sponsored by Austmine

Mine Manager of the Year – sponsored by CRC

Lifetime Achievement Award – sponsored by Liebherr

Australian Mine of the Year – sponsored by National Group

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for the Community Interaction and Safety Advocate categories.

Nominations for each category can be submitted here.