Nominations for the 2019 Prospect Awards are open

One of Australia’s premier mining industry events, the 2019 Australian Mining Prospect Awards, is accepting nominations for the top talent in each category until August 9.
The event will take place in Queensland for the first time in 2019, with the awards night to be held at Moda Events in Brisbane on Thursday October 10.
Now in its 16th year, the awards celebrate innovation and excellence across various facets of the wide and varied industry of mining.
The best examples of technology and engineering, social and environmental performance, contract mining, professional achievement and production excellence are all represented.
Attendees at the event include a bevy of industry leadership, engineers and other staff from all corners of the Australian mining sector.
The full list of 13 award categories and confirmed sponsors include:
Contract Miner of the Year – sponsored by Epiroc
Contribution to Mining – sponsored by BGC Contracting
Safety Advocate Award
Hard Rock Mine of the Year – sponsored by Epiroc
Community Interaction Award
Coal Mine of the Year – sponsored by SEW-Eurodrive
Excellence in Environmental Management – sponsored by Metso
Excellence in Mine Safety, OH&S – sponsored by Flexco
Minerals Processing of the Year – sponsored by CDE Meta
Innovative Mining Solution – sponsored by Austmine
Mine Manager of the Year – sponsored by CRC
Lifetime Achievement Award – sponsored by Liebherr
Australian Mine of the Year – sponsored by National Group
Sponsorship opportunities are still available for the Community Interaction and Safety Advocate categories.
Nominations for each category can be submitted here.