NMW’s extensive conference lineup to share evolution and growth insights

The National Manufacturing Week (NMW) 2019 conference program is set to feature more than 90 industry expert speakers in sessions across four days and two theatres of Industry 4.0 and Connected Manufacturing.

Opening with a welcome from Martin Pakula, Victoria’s Minister for Jobs, Innovation and Trade, followed by a keynote from Dr Alan Finkel, Australia’s chief scientist, the conference’s two streams will offer attendees the latest opinions, advice, developments and research that are revolutionising manufacturing processes.

With the Industry 4.0 Theatre to specifically cover innovation, digitalisation, automation and robotics, and the Connected Manufacturing Theatre to focus on process improvement and optimisation, safety policy and management, additive manufacturing and finance and government.

Noteworthy sessions for attendees over the conference’s four days, include:

Dr Jens Goennemann, managing director, for the Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre (AMGC) said NMW is an excellent opportunity for the manufacturing community to come together, to celebrate the expansion over the last few years and focus on how we can increase our global competitiveness and build long-term resilience.

“We’re proud to drive this leading industry event.”

The exhibition floor at National Manufacturing Week 2019 will also offer visitors an opportunity to source solutions from over 200 leading industrial suppliers, who will showcase the latest technology, advanced manufacturing products and services.

National Manufacturing Week will take place from 14-17 May 2019 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, and again be co-located with Austech.

Free registration is available at www.nationalmanufacturingweek.com.au