NMW 2019 opens tomorrow

The 20th edition of National Manufacturing Week (NMW) will begin tomorrow at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre from 14-17 May, with the theme of “Industrial Evolution” across the conference and exhibition.

Attendees will be able to source solutions from more than 200 leading industrial suppliers, who will showcase the latest technology, advanced manufacturing products, and services, throughout six designated product zones including Automation and Robotics, Engineering and Industrial Internet of Things.

Automation and Robotics Zone

At NMW 2019, manufacturing professionals will have the chance to source the latest in automation and robotics technologies and solutions to solve their productivity and efficiency challenges. Some exhibitors from this zone include Gullco, Hiwin, Linak, Pilz, Robotic Automation, Trotec, Universal Robots, and WAGO.

Engineering Zone

Manufacturers looking to source the latest in engineering technology to support their smart factory or Industry 4.0 implementation plans will be able to visit engineering exhibitors such as Excision, BVE, Dynacast, Elliot Engineering, Faro, Kobot Systems, Peak Industrial, Profifeed Technologies and Prytec Solutions.

Industrial Internet of Things Zone

The Industrial Internet of Things or IIoT is bringing change to the manufacturing industry, as machines are fitted or built with sensors, switches and intelligent controls to make operations smarter, reduce costs and increase safety. Australia’s manufacturing industry is forecast to benefit annually by 14 per cent to 25 per cent or $50-88 billion during the next two decades through IoT implementation (ACS, 2018).

Visitors will be able to source the latest Industrial IoT solutions from exhibitors such as: Epicor, 4PS Software, CAD Group, Central Innovation, ECI Software Solutions, Freshworks and Gemu.