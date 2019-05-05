NMW 2019 displays announced

Visitors attending National Manufacturing Week (NMW) 2019 will be able to experience operational solutions from more than 200 leading industrial suppliers, who will showcase the latest technology and manufacturing products and services.

This year’s exhibition will be divided into six designated product zones including:

Automation and Robotics ZoneAt NMW 2019, manufacturing professionals will have the chance to source the latest in automation and robotics technologies to solve its productivity and efficiency challenges. Noteworthy exhibitors that will be showcasing these solutions include, Gullco, Hiwin, Linak, Pilz, Robotic Automation, Trotect, Universal Robots, and Wago.

Engineering ZoneIndustry 4.0’s shift from operational concept to reality resulted in manufacturing requiring high-level engineering to re-design processes and operation to support ever-increasing smart manufacturing facilities. NMW 2019 will offer a platform for manufacturers looking to source the latest in engineering technology to support their smart factory or Industry 4.0 implementation plans. Engineering exhibitions include Excision, BE, Dynacast, Elliot Engineering, Faro, Kobot Systems, Peak Industrial, Profifeed, Technologies, and Prytec Solutions.

Industrial Internet of Things ZoneThe Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is driving change in the manufacturing industry, as machines are fitted or built with sensors, switches, and intelligent controls to make operations smarter, reduce costs, and increase safety. Attendees will be able to explore the IoT solutions from exhibitors such as, Epicor, 4PS Software, CAD Group, Central Innovation, ECI Software Solutions, Freshworks, and Gemu.

Safety ZoneNMW 2019 will offer the latest technology, products, and services to improve work health and safety standards, from exhibitors such as, Atom, Axelent, CSA, Kemppi, SafetyMate, Tunstal, Vanguard Wireless, and X-Pak.

Welding Technology ZoneAttendees will have the opportunity to learn about advanced welding processes through high-quality and interactive experiences at NMW, while sourcing the latest welding technologies from experts such as, Air Liquide, BOC, Gullco, Kemppi, Lincoln Electric, Lorch South Pacific, Tesuco, and Supagas

Manufacturing Solutions ZoneExhibitors within this zone will offer productivity and solutions focussed on cost effectiveness across all types of operations from materials handling to advanced materials and warehousing. Exhibitors include, 3M, BAC Systems, Combilift, Duromer, Iteli Praticual, Millsom Hoistes, Rose Plastic, and Saint Gobain Advrasives.

NMW will take place from May 14-17 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

For more information visit, www.nationalmanufacturingweek.com.au