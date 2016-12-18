Nissan metalcasting expertise defies local car making downturn

According to a recent story in caradvice.com.au, the Nissan metalcasting plant is not only working but also thriving thanks to the move to electric vehicles.

A new contract to supply vital EV engine castings for Nissan worldwide has seen it return to three shifts, seven days a week, with production at the plant increasing by 25 per cent over the past month.

The company is also close to signing another contract to produce high-tech EV engine parts for the global market.

Peter Jones, the CEO of Dandenong-based Nissan Casting Australia, said, “…about 12 months ago the factory was operating on a four-day week and we were encouraging everyone to take time off and catch up on holidays…today we are the only casting manufacturer in the world that can produce, cast and assemble these parts.”

“Nissan has made a large investment in the factory, over $12 million, but it is the expertise and commitment of the people who work in the factory who have made it a success,” Jones said.

“Many of the improved production methods were the result of input by the people who work on the line,” adding that, the Australian factory had “the least number of rejections of any casting manufacturer used by Nissan around the world and its warranty claims were only one third of the expected number.”

Jones said that with the closure of the Holden, Ford and Toyota factories, Nissan was now the only OEM manufacturer left in Australia, according to the report.