Nine reasons to go to AUSPACK 2019

As the southern hemisphere’s leading exhibition for the processing and packaging industry, there are so many reasons to be at AUSPACK. Here are just nine reasons to be at the largest AUSPACK ever from 26-29 March.

The awesome exhibition. This year, over 350 suppliers, including 100 international exhibitors and 85 APPMA members, will display over 1,200 global brands covering the latest global trends: fast and flexible machinery, track and trace, smart packaging, digital printing, accessibility and convenience, the explosion in e-commerce, entry-level equipment, robots, and factories of the future. So whether you need processing, packaging or filling machinery, through to product identification solutions, packaging materials, materials handling or ancillary components in food and beverage, frozen goods, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, chemical and household items or FMCG, you’ll find it at AUSPACK. International exposure to boot. AUSPACK’s growth and success in the past decade has seen it become increasingly important in the Asia-Pacific processing and packaging machinery markets, focusing more global attention and drawing greater participation from exhibitors all around the world.AUSPACK 2019 has 15 per cent more international exhibitors and a dedicated Italian Pavilion. Some of Italy’s machinery manufacturers currently supply into Australia, while others are looking for business-growth opportunities in Australia and the APAC region. The opportunity for Australian businesses to engage with growing international buisnesses right on their doorstep offers enormous opportunities. AUSPACK will include a dedicated Italian pavilion among its other global exhibitors. This pavilion will host companies such as SMI S.p.A (stand G100) with its new “ultra-compact” Ecobloc K Ergon combi system, and the Processing & Packaging the High-Tech Italian Way Network (stand E031), comprising Cama Group, Clevertech, Makro Labelling, Ronchi Packaging Machinery, Tosa Group, and Universal-Pack. Attend a free 30-minute workshop. Across all four days, a mixture of associations and exhibitors will run workshops on a wide range of topics in the Insights Zone by insignia. They’re all free to attend (just show your entry exhibition pass) and you don’t have to book. These are a great way to get inside knowledge on a whole host of topics. For example, Food Innovation Australia (FIAL) is running a couple of sessions. With “Driving Innovation”, FIAL GM of Innovation, Barry McGookin, will go through simple tools to think about the “puzzle” that is going from idea to market, and where else in business innovation can be made. FIAL’s session on e-commerce in China will guide those in food service and agribusiness in understanding China’s e-commerce market, giving valuable information on cultural intelligence, high-demand food sectors and marketing strategies. In another session, Christian Ruberg, Meat & Livestock Australia’s (MLA) R&D Innovation Program Manager for Supply Chain Technology, will look at progress in automated meat processing and using advanced x-ray imaging to improve Australia’s export competitiveness, plus cover MLA’s work in applying exo-skeleton suits, cobotics and other related technologies to enrich outcomes and safety in human performance. Find out about being ‘Smart. Connected. Sustainable.’ at the AUSPACK 2019 Business and Industry Conference. The opening keynote speaker, Dr Michael Okoroafor, VP of Global Sustainability & Packaging Innovation at McCormick in the USA, leads a thoroughly comprehensive line-up of international and national keynote speakers, industry leaders and innovators who’ll present case studies, interactive Q&A sessions and keynote plenary sessions. Over two days more than 40 presenters will drill down into the nitty gritty of technology and design innovations, systems thinking, smart factories and several industry “hot point” issues and opportunities in sustainability via two conference streams, “Processing & Packaging” and “Business Growth”. Other keynotes include: Jane Barnett, Head of Insights, South APAC for Mintel (“The Future Consumer – It’s Not Just About Millennials”); Brett Wiskar, Chief Future Officer at Wiley (“Meeting The Energy Challenge”); economist Stephen Koukoulas (“Economic ‘State Of The Nation’ – Big Issues in the Economy & What the Election Will Mean for the Manufacturing Sector”); and Amber Bonney, Founder and Head of Strategy at The Edison Agency (“Design Trends in Packaging – The Creative Perspective”). Open the potential of IIOT. Open IIoT is an Industry 4.0 user group combining some of Australia’s most prominent automation brands: SMC Corporation, Beckhoff Automation, Nord Drivesystems, Balluff and ZI-Argus. Open IIoT will showcase different technologies working together to give visitors a concrete idea of the benefits and values that come from adopting IIoT technologies from agriculture to manufacturing. See the demonstrations in action on stand B237. Sustainable, excellent Awards. The reinstated APPMA Awards of Excellence had a fantastic response, with more than 50 entries. If you’ve never walked a red carpet made of bubble wrap, nor dined on a three-course menu cleverly designed to reduce food waste by rescuing surplus top-quality-label food from being thrown away, then that’s even more reason you need to be here. Every element of the evening has sustainability at its core, reflecting how intrinsic sustainability is to the operation of Australia’s processing and packaging industries and their commitment to it. Entertainment at the Gala Awards Ceremony (Wednesday 27 March) will come from multi-skilled performer Peter Rowsthorn as MC, with music from the elegant, soulful group Lil Miss Jazz playing original compositions, jazz and acoustic versions of popular tunes. Don’t waste the opportunity. Smashed-avo free NextGen Breakfast Forum. Unlock the keys to the future Gen Z workforce at the NextGen Breakfast Forum on Friday 29 March. By 2025, Generation Z will comprise more than a quarter of the Australian workforce. But this cohort are not “mini Millennials”. With manufacturing’s fundamental economic conditions improving, having the right skilled workforce in place will be critical to business success. Find out from business-leadership experts at organisations leading the way on best practice in using the next generation in the workplace how to attract, motivate and retain Gen Z so your business gains maximum value from their unique skills set. Hosted by David Willey, founder of Growth Tank, the full speaker line-up boasts Chau Tran, Digital Manager at Step Change; Julie Duncan, Talent Acquisition Leader at PwC Australia; Peter Hammer, MD of Marketing Scientist Group; and Sammy Major, Australian Sales Director at Tribe. Grab this golden opportunity to learn how to plan now to develop the right jobs and skills for the very-near future workforce generation. Networking drinks. What better way to unwind after the first day of the show, than join in networking drinks on the exhibition floor? On from 5-7pm on Tuesday 26 March, this the perfect opportunity to network with your colleagues and peers. There’s no need to book and the drinks are on AUSPACK. Chill out, Japanese style. SMC is bringing its “Izakaya Lounge” to AUSPACK 2019. Situated on the exhibition floor, this Japanese-themed lounge gives attendees the perfect opportunity to network and enjoy a drink. The bar will be open from noon to 5pm Tuesday 26 to Thursday 28, and noon to 2pm on Friday 29.

Getting to the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre is easy. AUSPACK has a courtesy shuttle bus to and from Melbourne Airport; for details and more information, see the shuttle bus page on the AUSPACK website. Access to MCEC by public transport is also simple via bus, tram and train. The MCEC also has some parking options. See the AUSPACK website for handy details about parking and public transport route numbers.