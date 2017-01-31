NHVR, roads minister to focus on heavy vehicle safety

The National Heavy Vehicle Regulator (NHVR) has pledged to work with incoming NSW roads minister Melinda Pavey on heavy vehicle safety and productivity.

NHVR chair Bruce Baird said that he was looking forward to working with the new minister.

“On behalf of the NHVR Board, our Chief Executive and NHVR staff, I congratulate Melinda and confirm our commitment to working with her to reduce red tape for the heavy vehicle industry, deliver consistency across borders and boost road safety for all road users,” Baird said.

“Melinda has been a strong advocate for regional NSW and I look forward to her leadership as a shareholding Minister of the NHVR.”

Pavey told the Bellingen Shire Courier that she is looking forward to delivering new infrastructure to the state and her electorate.

“I am looking forward to doing my part as the NSW Government continues its record investment in roads, bridges, boat ramps, wharves and freight rail lines,” Pavey said.

“I will also ensure that the Oxley region receives adequate investment in new and improved local roads and other projects outside the large infrastructure projects currently underway in the region.”