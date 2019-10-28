Newmont Goldcorp charges ahead with Tanami expansion

Newmont Goldcorp has moved the second expansion project at the Tanami gold mine in the Northern Territory into the execution phase.

The expansion project is proposed to increase Tanami’s mine life beyond 2040. It is anchored on the expansive Auron deposit, which was discovered in 2008, and is located beneath the original Callie orebody.

Tanami’s expansion includes construction of a 1460-metre shaft, additional capacity in the processing plant and supporting infrastructure to enable recovery of ore at a depth to 2140 metres below surface.

“The approval of our second expansion project at Tanami in Australia will further improve costs and extend the life of this world class mine in a core Newmont Goldcorp jurisdiction,” Newmont president and chief executive Tom Palmer said.

“Building on the success of the first expansion completed in 2017, Tanami Expansion Two will provide a platform to further explore the area’s prolific mineral endowment and potentially extend the operation’s mine life beyond 2040.”

Newmont, which started mining operations at Tanami since 1986, has produced more than 10 million ounces of gold at the site. In 2018, the operation achieved record production of 505,000 ounces.

Palmer said the Tanami district and Australia continued to offer “significant value generating opportunities” for its shareholders.

Newmont has awarded a $6 million construction contract to Valmec and an engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services contract award to WorleyParsons for the expansion project.

Tanami is 950 kilometres southwest of Darwin and 563 kilometres northwest of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory.