New WeeTect ECE324 compliant bubble visor open to custom branding

Leading designer and manufacturer of anti-fog and anti-scratch products, WeeTect announces that their new bubble visor has passed the ECE324 testing. The new ECE324 compliant product, WeeTect Bubble Visor (WBV) is an injection moulded optical class 1 accessory that can be custom-branded for companies based on their specific requirements.

The ECE324 is a crucial optical testing process that assesses the fog-free time of the WBV. WeeTect’s bubble visor is a high quality accessory manufactured to EN, ASTM, ANSI and ISO standards.

Mr Taylors Lei, WeeTect Product Manager explains that their team consists of experienced and quality driven individuals with a military background who have in-depth know-how on injection moulding and anti-fog coating. With WeeTect’s ability to customise any injection moulded bubble shields/ visors, all of their OEMs, branding companies and partners can now acquire cost competitive accessories to increase their business success.

Features of WeeTect Bubble Visor

Injection moulded optical class 1 accessory:

WeeTect’s injection moulding technique allows them to easily customise the bubble visors to specific shapes and designs as per the requirements of branding companies. Customised designs are made according to the clients’ 3D drawings. The optical class 1 property makes it a perfect choice for permanent and precise use, even in the harshest of weather conditions.

Anti-fog and anti-scratch:

With anti-fog treatment on the inside surface and anti-scratch on the outer surface, the new WeeTect bubble visor remains clear in humid and cold weather conditions, and can withstand several washings on its outer surface.

Customised colour tinting:

Branding companies and OEM clients can benefit from WeeTect’s Revo colour tinting.

Benefits of WeeTect Bubble Visor

The flexible injection moulding technique adopted by WeeTect to manufacture the new bubble visor also keeps it affordable for most clients in the face shield, helmet and motorcycle industries. Key benefits of the WeeTect bubble visor also include lower distortion and improved visibility; and impact resistance increasing durability, reducing the cost of buying a completely new product for replacement.

The WeeTect bubble visor can be applied to motorcycle helmet bubble shields, helmet bubble shields, mirror bubble shields and 3-snap bubble shields, among other products.

Please visit the WeeTect website for more information on the new bubble visors.