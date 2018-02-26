New WA graphene plant to meet growing manufacturing demand

Production has started at a new commercial graphene facility in Western Australia, which is expected to dramatically improve materials used in manufacturing.

First Graphene, an advanced materials supplier, has begun works at the plant based in Henderson using new technology, which has been almost three years in the making.

The modular nature of the technology will help to meet an expected growth in demand in the graphene market, according to a company statement on ASX, and is forecast to expand at 60 per cent a year.

The Graphene Council had identified roadblocks to graphene production and industry adoption, including capacity, consistency and pricing, which First Graphene hopes to address.

“Through careful management and sourcing of equipment for this production facility, management has been able to achieve excellent cost reductions,” said company chairman Warwick Grigor.

As part of the build, the company has also installed a laboratory to perform constant quality assurance and control procedures.

Shortly after the plant’s opening last November, First Graphene dispatched its first materials from the facility to a US-based construction materials company for testing in cement products.

“The commissioning of the commercial graphene facility is a significant milestone for First Graphene as it progresses toward being a world leader in the production of high-quality graphene,” said managing direction Craig McGuckin.

“When combined with the research and development the company is undertaking with three leading Australian universities, it provides many expecting prospects.”