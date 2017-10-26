New technologies to recover energy from waste

The Victorian State Government has released a discussion paper on converting waste to energy to support the development of new technologies, including anaerobic digestion and thermal treatment of waste.

Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Action Lily D’Ambrosio released the paper today during a visit to Shepparton, where she also announced five grants from the $2.38 million Waste to Energy Infrastructure Fund.

The grants will help businesses and water corporations upgrade waste management practices and support projects that will deliver almost 1MW of renewable energy capacity per annum:

Western Region Water Corporation will receive $802,784 to collect organic waste material and generate energy

Diamond Valley Pork will receive $284,929 to install an anaerobic digester to improve waste management and generate energy and nutrient rich digestate

East Gippsland Region Water Corporation will receive $209,765 to enhance an existing bio-digester to process septic tank waste, food waste, fats, oils and greases

Nestle Australia will receive $182,510 to create a system where organic waste from starch based soft confectionery is used for bioenergy

Resource Resolution will receive $900,000 to help it build an anaerobic digester to divert local commercial food waste and other organics from landfill

According to the press release by the Victorian government, the emissions saved through this program is equivalent to removing 16,500 cars from the road or the energy consumption of 7,000 homes.

The Waste to Energy Infrastructure Fund was announced in the 2016 State Budget as part of the Government’s Climate Change innovation and Jobs Initiative.