New MIL-COTS parts optimising SWaP-C attributes

Designers can expect better thermal performance and a more comprehensive range of transient and EMI spec compliance

Vicor’s VIA DCM family of ruggedized modular DC-DC converters comes in a thermally adept, low profile (9.3mm) VIA package, with wide input voltage range specifications and isolated, regulated high efficiency outputs.

Key attributes of the new DC-DC converter family include enhanced functionality and performance encompassing EMI filtering, transient protection, inrush current limiting, as well as a secondary-referenced control interface for trim, enable and remote sensing.

Vicor’s new solutions are approximately 2.5X more power dense by volume and approximately 3X more power dense by weight than the closest competitor. Designers can expect better thermal performance and a more comprehensive range of transient and EMI spec compliance. By providing brick-like modularity and ease-of-use in a smaller form factor, the new VIA DCM and MFM modules enable system designers to quickly develop extremely dense, low profile, high performance products.

New MIL-COTS parts

Vicor offersfour new MIL-COTS (M-Grade) versions, providing operation down to -55°C, in the 28V (16 – 50 VDC input voltage range) 3414 VIA DCM family with nominal output voltages of 5V, 12V, 24V and 28V and up to 320 Watts of output power.

Complementing these MIL-COTS VIA DCMs is a new MFM 28V filter module (MFM filter), an extremely dense, low profile filter that provides front-end transient protection and EMI filtering when used with any Vicor M-Grade 28V 3414 VIA DCM module. This combination enables power engineers to rapidly meet conducted emissions and conducted susceptibility requirements per MIL-STD-461E/F and input transients per MIL-STD-704A/E/F and MIL-STD-1275D/E.

The MFM 28V filter module is housed in a 1714 VIA package measuring 44.6mm x 35.5mm x 9.3mm in size, accepts an input voltage of 16 – 50 VDC, and can deliver up to 350 Watts of power.

Learn more about Vicor’s extensive new family of MIL-COTS products.