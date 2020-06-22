New manufacturing hub opens in Queensland

A new manufacturing hub delivered by the Queensland state government in Gladstone is looks to boost the region’s manufacturing sector, private sector investment and create more jobs local jobs.

QLD Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing Glenn Butcher said the hub, located at Gladstone’s Central Queensland University, will function as a centre of expertise for advanced manufacturing, providing provide innovative training and advice.

“Manufacturing in Central Queensland is already thriving, employing more than 5000 people,” Butcher said.

“The Gladstone Manufacturing Hub will be an access point for local manufacturers to develop their skills and expertise for advanced manufacturing.

“We’re aiming to take the manufacturing industry to new heights in Gladstone, which is already one of Queensland’s industrial powerhouses with access to a significant State Development Area and the Port of Gladstone.

“With a dedicated hub team member squarely focused on the Gladstone area, manufacturers can get expert advice tailored to the local market.

“The hub will focus on developing the region’s growing hydrogen industry, renewable energy sector and biofuels.

“This will complement the work of the Rockhampton Hub focusing on Central Queensland’s key manufacturing strengths of rail, metal production and food innovation.””

Butcher said Gladstone has a strong history in manufacturing and it’s fitting the hub will be located at Gladstone’s Central Queensland University.

“Gladstone’s Central Queensland University has a strong history in providing exceptional training and education,” he said.

“Integrating the hub with the university will be vital to securing the best possible outcomes for our passionate manufacturers building the workforce of the future.”

“This hub will deliver more great gains for Gladstone and the Central Queensland region.”

Central Queensland University vice-chancellor and President Professor Nick Klomp said the hub’s location at the university promoted collaboration between the manufacturing industry, education providers and researchers.

“Readying Gladstone’s workforce to transition into advanced manufacturing requires dedication to innovation, transformation and continued learning,” Professor Klomp said.

Mr Butcher said the new facility would be closely connected to the Queensland Government’s $10 million Rockhampton Manufacturing Hub.

“Having a strong manufacturing hubs presence across the Central Queensland region will allow us to build a network of manufacturers who are ready to show the world what they can do,” he said.

“And with access to our $13.5 million Manufacturing Hubs Grant Program, the industry can go from strength to strength.”