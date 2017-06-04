New leadership for DHL Global Forwarding’s freight division

Tim Scharwath has formally joined the Board of Management of Deutsche Post DHL Group as the new CEO of DHL Global Forwarding, Freight. The appointment was originally announced in May last year and, after a long garden leave period, Scharwath has now taken over the role from Group CEO Frank Appel, who managed the function in the interim. Scharwath previously led the airfreight business at Kuehne + Nagel International AG.

“Building on his extensive expertise, he will continue to foster the successfully initiated turnaround plan and positive EBIT development of the DHL Global Forwarding,” DHL said in a statement.

Frank Appel, CEO, Deutsche Post DHL Group, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Tim Scharwath the new member of the Board of Management for DHL Global Forwarding, Freight.

“The extensive work of restructuring and improving processes in the division is already paying off, as our results have shown. As a real expert in the freight forwarding world, I am certain that Tim is prepared for his new responsibilities and is the right choice to realize the ambitious goals we have for the DHL Global Forwarding, Freight division.”

Scharwath held several management positions within Kuehne + Nagel International AG. In his most recent role as Member of the Board, he was responsible for managing global air freight and the integration of acquired companies, and he also helped Kuehne + Nagel become the number-two air forwarder globally.

“I am enthusiastically looking forward to joining Deutsche Post DHL Group at a time of significant opportunity,” said Scharwath. “As we build a strong foundation for DHL Global Forwarding – Freight, I want to reinforce our core business model, lead a strong and proud organisation and enhance sustainable customer value.”