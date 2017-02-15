New engines for backhoe loader range

JCB Construction Equipment Australia (CEA) has brought EcoMax engines to its backhoe loader range, delivering improved efficiencies and setting the standard for the Australian market, says the company.



According to Glenn McLeod, JCB CEA National Product Manager for Backhoes, the new EcoMax Stage IIIB/Tier 4i and Tier 4 Final engines offer the latest technology with reduced fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, with the new units tested for 110,000 hours in 70 different machines.



“JCB CEA has tested the latest units in some of the toughest applications and harshest environments,” says McLeod. “Each JCB engine has cutting edge combustion technology that delivers improved efficiencies and excellent fuel savings.”



The JCB engines do not require a Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) so the backhoes retain their low bonnet line for visibility to the wheels and attachments, providing increased operator safety and a more spacious engine compartment to allow for easier maintenance.



Both the JCB EcoMax Stage IIIB/Tier 4i and Tier 4 Final engines have the new ‘auto idle’, ‘auto throttle’ and ‘auto drive’ features as standard. These features allow operators to pre-set idle modes when switching between excavator and front loader operations, cutting fuel consumption, engine noise and emissions.

“The new standard control panel featured on all Stage IIIB/Tier 4i backhoes allows operators to access a comprehensive menu and view fuel economy data too, and service intervals can still be carried out entirely from ground level without the need to remove side panels or climb access filters,” McLeod says.



“All engine checks are carried out and reported automatically by the engine management system, meaning an end to daily under bonnet checks and faster diagnostics to a first time dealer fix.”



Both models include JCB LiveLink with seven report screens available for operators to view machine utilisation, productivity, travel time, fuel usage, work modes, engine start, run time and carbon emissions.