New display and 3D sensing engines

Microvision, a company that specialises in ultra-miniature projection display and sensing technology, has announced three display and sensing engines that the company plans to introduce in 2017 and 2018.

The company is planning to offer three display and sensing engines based on the ability of its patented PicoP scanning technology to enable projected display, interactivity and 3D sensing for a wide range of products and applications.



PSE-0403 Small Form Factor Display Engine

Microvision’s small form factor display engine – the PSE-0403-101, which has a volume of less than 12 cubic centimetres and is six millimetres in width, can be embedded into a number of small, portable devices like smartphones, tablets, media players and other smart IOT devices. These display engines are 720p HD and project focus-free images with vivid, saturated colours. An intense contrast ratio of over 80,000 to 1 combined with up to 40 lumens for most video and still content is said to make images that appear brighter than the measured lumens.



PSE-0403sti-101 Short Throw Interactive Display Engine

The company’s interactive display prototype combines display functionality with 3D sensing that enables a natural gesture recognition feature for consumer products. The interactive display engine enables user experiences where touching a projected image is processed by the system in the same way as interacting with a touchscreen on a smartphone or tablet.

The interactive display engine is built on the common LBS platform shared with the PSE-0403 display engines and will include the same display features combined with an integrated time-of-flight (ToF) sensing function. MicroVision’s ability to combine ToF sensing and pico projection into a single compact engine offers OEMs new possibilities for products by mimicking a Windows 10 or Android touch screen display or providing access to intermediate point cloud data all from an engine so small it can be embedded in mobile and smart IOT products.



PSE-0403Li-101 3D Sensing Mid-Range LiDAR

Microvision will also demonstrate a prototype 3D sensing mid-range LiDAR system at CES. Viewers will be able to see the real time capture of moving targets with little to no difference in the colour map for white and black objects at the same distance. The company is developing a sensing engine, PSE-0403Li-101, for mid-range LiDAR.

This engine, with a field of view of 90-degrees horizontal by 30-degrees vertical, can be configured into a product for 90-, 180-, 270- or 360-degree coverage depending on the needs of the application. The engine is expected to have low power consumption, scalable resolution, programmable point cloud output and filtering, and variable distance and reflectance output. The engine is expected to be compact and cost effective. This combination of features and cost effectiveness is expected to make this mid-range LiDAR engine an alternative for OEMs interested in applications such as autonomous vehicles, machinery, drones and robotics.