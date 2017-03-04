New Cool-Power ZVS regulators with 8-60V input operating voltage range

Vicor Corporation announces the addition of a new product to its growing PI37xx family of Cool-Power ZVS buck-boost regulators. The new PI3740 Cool-Power regulator offers best-in-class 8-60V input operating voltage range, a regulated output voltage range of 10-50 VDC, and true buck-boost operation.

Delivering up to 140 Watts of power, and up to 8 Amps of output current, at up to 96% efficiency, the new PI3740 Cool-Power buck-boost regulators incorporate Vicor’s proprietary high frequency zero-voltage switching (ZVS) technology, and feature a class-leading combination of conversion efficiency, power density and performance, making it an ideal choice for demanding automotive, industrial, test automation, LED lighting, and battery charging applications.

The PI3740 regulator, similar to all members of the PI37xx family, meets its performance specifications ‘out of the box’ across the full breadth of its operating voltage ranges without the need for special circuit customisations. Wide operating voltage ranges allow a reduction in both the number of regulators as well as the number of power supply designs that must be designed, configured, manufactured, inventoried and maintained.

The PI3740 converter can be used in a range of applications that would otherwise require the use of several different alternative regulators with narrower operating voltage ranges. For example, a power supply incorporating a PI3740 regulator can be designed to operate from, or charge, both a 12V and a 24V battery source. All Vicor PI37xx Buck-Boost converters allow seamless transitioning between Buck mode (where input voltage is greater than output voltage) and Boost mode (where input voltage is less than output voltage), making them the best choice for applications in which the regulator input voltage varies above and below the output voltage.

The PI3740 fully integrates its controller, power switches and support circuitry within a high density, thermally adept, 10mm x 14mm x 2.5mm SiP (System-in-Package). Key features also include high frequency (1 MHz) operation; parallel options; constant-voltage and constant-current operating modes (e.g. for LED lighting applications); over-voltage, over-temperature and over-current protection; -40°C to +115°C temperature range; and an integrated current sense amplifier and integrated general purpose amplifier.

The new PI3740 Cool-Power buck-boost regulators are supported by an online suite of design, system analysis and simulation tools, enabling users to quickly and economically configure a high-density, high-performance, and reliable power system.

Vicor and Cool-Power are trademarks of Vicor Corporation.

More information on the PI3740 Cool-Power buck-boost regulators can be accessed online.