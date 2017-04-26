New bridges to futureproof Inland Rail

The Federal Government has announced that two new railway bridges will be constructed in regional NSW, along the route of the Inland Rail project.

The Australian Logistics Council (ALC) welcomed the news as a sign of the Government’s continuing commitment to the project.

“This announcement is further evidence that we are making progress in the construction of Inland Rail,” said Michael Kilgariff, Managing Director, ALC.

“Confirmation that two new bridges are to be constructed between Parkes and Narromine shows that the Federal Government is essentially futureproofing sections of existing rail track to accommodate the larger trains the Inland Rail line will facilitate,” he added.

“Replacing timber bridges at Tomingley West and Narwonah with reinforced concrete structures is an important step in making certain existing rail infrastructure will support the delivery of Inland Rail,” he said.

Kilgariff added that the Inland Rail project will feature prominently in the Inquiry into National Freight and Supply Chain Priorities, which is now under way, and from which the National Freight and Supply Chain Strategy will be developed.

“The ALC considers that a port-to-port rail freight link from Melbourne to Brisbane should form the backbone of this Strategy,” he said. “As well as the obvious benefits to the ports in those two cities, there are substantial economic benefits to be realised in key regional centres along the route.

“With the nation’s freight task set to grow by 26% over the next decade according to the National Transport Commission’s Who Moves What Where report, it’s essential that freight operators have access to a supply chain that is both safe and efficient.

“Inland Rail will play a critical part in achieving that objective by allowing more efficient movement of freight, reducing congestion on our key road transport corridors, and creating employment opportunities in regional Victoria, NSW and Queensland.”