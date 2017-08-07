New app eases port congestion

An innovative piece of mobile technology is set to make freight movements in and out of Port Botany easier to plan and more efficient.

Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey said that over 3,000 containers move in and out of Port Botany each week day by road, and new technology would help ease congestion.

“Until now, Port Botany performance and status information was only available on a closed system account to a limited number of stevedores and road carriers,” said Pavey.

“Through the new app, live data will be freely available and will allow industry stakeholders to see what’s happening in the port precinct.

“It will also focus on real-time truck turnaround and performance data in order to enable better freight planning into and around Port Botany.”

Free to download and available on iOS and Android, the Port Botany Performance App makes live cargo movement data for Port Botany available to trucking companies, stevedores and other port users.

The app was built on the New South Wales Government’s Cargo Movement Coordination Centre’s (CMCC) IT platform.

Pavey said users will be able to use the app to better plan and optimise arrival times for trucks and reduce heavy vehicle queues entering the port.

“Not only will this allow Port Botany to operate more efficiently, it will reduce the impacts of road freight movements and ease congestion around the precinct,” she said.

The CMCC is already improving efficiency by using a range of technology to capture real-time freight movements, including a network of Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) readers within Port Botany.

“Through a combination of technology and working collaborative with Port Botany users, truck turnaround times have been cut by more than 17 per cent in the last four years and rail mode share is at a record 19 per cent.