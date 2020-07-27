Nestlé workers get three months pay if shut down occurs over COVID-19 – extra leave too

Food manufacturer Nestlé has gone the extra step when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic and has added extra leave to its employees who have been affected by the pandemic.

Where the company needs to temporarily stop operations, all affected hourly and salaried staff will be paid in full for a period of up to 12 weeks.

It has also extended additional leave for those affected directly. Any employee diagnosed with COVID-19, or with a household member diagnosed with COVID-19, directed to self-isolate and unable to perform their job, will be paid up to two weeks paid special leave (10 days for a full-time employee working 5 days per week) above personal leave. For casual employees, this will be based on their planned shifts. Additional special leave may be available which will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

Nestlé is also providing reasonable access to paid support for parents and guardians who are unable to attend work because they are the primary carer for their children in the event of a school or childcare centre closure.