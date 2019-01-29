National survey shows increase in research and industry collaboration

The latest National Survey of Research Commercialisation survey shows a strengthened relationship between researchers and industries in Australia, including manufacturing.

Australian minister for industry, science and technology Karen Andrews said the latest survey results show a dramatic increase in activity in the past few years.

There were more than 18,000 research contracts and collaborations in 2016, generating income of more than $1.9 billion.

“There has been a 64 per cent increase in research contracts and collaborations and an additional $513 million in income generated from when the coalition came into government,” said Andrews.

“These results tell a story of our world class research organisations working alongside industry to translate great ideas into real world outcomes and create more Australian jobs.

“Australia has a strong track record of research successes and our technological breakthroughs have transformed everyday life, including CSIRO’s Wi-Fi technology and the world’s first cervical cancer vaccines, Gardasil and Cervarix.”

The government invested an additional $2.4 billion towards Australia’s science, research and technology capabilities in the 2018-19 Budget and we are increasing funding to our research agencies like CSIRO over the next four years.

Now in its 16th year, the National Survey of Research Commercialisation tracks knowledge exchange activities in Australia’s public research system by assessing universities, medical research institutes and publicly funded research agencies.