National Manufacturing Week recap

National Manufacturing Week (NMW) 2019 showcased Australia’s role in the industrial evolution through industry-led sessions and suppliers displaying the latest goods on the exhibition floor.

The 20th edition of NMW, held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre from May 14-17, saw more than 11,000 attendees and 200 companies displaying the latest technology advancements with leading suppliers in attendance.

In a statement NMW indicated that the recent development in Australia’s $383.2 billion manufacturing industry is projected to achieve a 1.2 per cent growth rate over the next five years to $405.8 billon in 2023 to 2024.

Robbie Clark, NMW exhibition director, said the strong industry response from manufacturers creates a platform for future manufacturing events in 2020 and beyond.

“NMW in 2019 focussed on supporting manufactures in their adoption of high-tech solutions, advanced manufacturing processes and integration of Industry 4.0 into their operations. With visitors, exhibitors, and conference speakers’ eagerness to celebrate recent successes and generate further momentum characterising this year’s event. We’d like to thank all of our sponsors, partners, conference speakers, exhibitors for their incredible and long-standing support of NMW,” Clark said.

Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre launched its Manufacturing Academy during NMW. The online resource hub comprises of more than 500 pages of in-depth research, interviews with more than 20 Australian manufacturers, and 50 hours of video content.

NMW also saw WorldSkills Australia host the Victorian Regional Mechatronics and Welding competitions across all four day of the exhibition.

This year, the theme was Industrial Evolution. NMW had a strong focus on advanced manufacturing processes during the exhibition, particularly in the Automation and Robotics, Industrial Internet of Things, and Engineering Zones that will carry over into 2020.

“We’re proud to be able to support the manufacturing industry in Australia, a key sector of our nation’s economy, and look forward to continuing this support in 2020 with the inaugural Advanced Manufacturing Expo in Sydney,” Clark said.

The Advanced Manufacturing Expo will showcase state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies, high-tech manufacturing solutions, and advanced processions from 13 to 15 May at the Sydney Showgrounds.