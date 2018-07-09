Nanotron and Decawave partner on micro-location technologies

Melbourne based Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider Sensera today announced licensing and a co-operation agreement between its wholly owned subsidiary Nanotron Technologies and Decawave.
Nanotron Technologies is a provider of easy-to-use solutions for location-awareness. The Dublin-headquartered Decawave develops integrated circuits (ICs) for indoor location and communication based on its Ultra-Wide Band (UWB) wireless technology platform.
The initiative combines nanotron’s technology-independent swarm family that cuts time-to-market for location-aware products by 12 months with Decawave’ s UWB chip technology for low cost micro-location.
Both companies are targeting markets for the location-aware industrial IoT with new easy-to-use location-aware hardware, innovative software products and development tools for quick time to market.
“The cooperation between nanotron and Decawave gives customers access to very precise low cost location technology without the need for RF-design capabilities or expertise on low level device drivers. Developers are now able to focus on application design right from the start of their project.” Thomas Foerste, vice president sales and marketing at nanotron said.
“We are glad to see the Decawave chip integrated in nanotron’s swarm product family. Nanotron has a strong background in Real Time Location systems and our collaboration will bring very precise location-awareness capability to mission-critical use cases for safety and productivity in industrial IoT markets.” said Luc Darmon, chief marketing officer at Decawave.