Nanotron and Decawave partner on micro-location technologies

Both companies are targeting markets for the location-aware industrial IoT with new easy-to-use location-aware hardware, innovative software products and development tools for quick time to market.

“The cooperation between nanotron and Decawave gives customers access to very precise low cost location technology without the need for RF-design capabilities or expertise on low level device drivers. Developers are now able to focus on application design right from the start of their project.” Thomas Foerste, vice president sales and marketing at nanotron said.

“We are glad to see the Decawave chip integrated in nanotron’s swarm product family. Nanotron has a strong background in Real Time Location systems and our collaboration will bring very precise location-awareness capability to mission-critical use cases for safety and productivity in industrial IoT markets.” said Luc Darmon, chief marketing officer at Decawave.