Murray Goulburn sells Tasmanian site Thai company

Dairy processor Murray Goulburn has sold of its Edith Creek facility in Tasmania to Dutch Mill, a local subsidiary of Dutch Mill group of Thailand, a privately held processor and marketer of milk and milk products throughout Asia.

The transaction includes the Edith Creek land and all assets associated with the site. The transaction will not alter MG’s previously announced closure of the site on 30 November 2017 which will still proceed. Completion of the sale transaction is expected in early 2018.

“We thank Edith Creek employees for their significant contribution to MG. The decision to close this processing site was difficult to make, however a necessary step on the journey to ensure the competitiveness of MG. We congratulate Dutch Mill on their acquisition of Edith Creek, and wish them well for the future,” said MG’s Chief Executive Officer, Ari Mervis.