Most logistics providers expect to offer two-hour delivery by 2028

A new study commissioned by Zebra Technologies Corporation has found that 67 per cent of logistics companies expect to provide same-day delivery by 2023 and 55 per cent anticipate delivery within a two-hour window by 2028.

The results of the Asia-Pacific edition of the Future of Fulfilment Vision Study , a body of research analysing how manufacturers, transportation and logistics firms, and retailers are preparing to meet the growing needs of the on-demand economy, were announced today.

Key survey findings also include: