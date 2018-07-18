Most logistics providers expect to offer two-hour delivery by 2028

A new study commissioned by Zebra Technologies Corporation has found that 67 per cent of logistics companies expect to provide same-day delivery by 2023 and 55 per cent anticipate delivery within a two-hour window by 2028.
The results of the Asia-Pacific edition of the Future of Fulfilment Vision Study , a body of research analysing how manufacturers, transportation and logistics firms, and retailers are preparing to meet the growing needs of the on-demand economy, were announced today.
Key survey findings also include:
- 92 percent of the respondents cited capital investment and operating costs of implementing an omnichannel operation as a key challenge.
- Seven in ten surveyed executives agree that more retailers will continue to turn stores into fulfilment centers that accommodate product returns.
- In APAC, 93 percent of respondents agreed that accepting and managing product returns remain a challenge.
- Today, 55 percent of organisations are still using inefficient, manual pen-and-paper based processes to enable omnichannel logistics.
- Radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology and inventory management platforms are expected to grow from 32 percent today to 95 percent in 2028.
- Future-oriented decision makers revealed that next generation supply chains will reflect connected, business-intelligence and automated solutions that will add newfound speed, precision and cost effectiveness to transportation and labor.