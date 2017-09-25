Most Aussies look for food with Australian Made logo – research

New research from market intelligence agency Mintel reveals that as many 72 per cent of metro Australians make the effort to buy food or drink products with an Australian Made/Grown logo, while 17 per cent always make it a point to do the same.

Among the urban Australians who purchase products with the Australian Made/Grown logo, three in 10 (29 per cent) do so because the logo helps to instill trust in the product/brand, while one in four (25 per cent) believe that it builds the authenticity of a product.

With safety scares more frequent than ever, Mintel research shows that 28 per cent of urban Australians say that the Australian Made/Grown logo assures them of the health or safety level of food or drink products.

Meanwhile, the recent changes made to the Australian Made/Grown logo appear to have had a positive effect on Australian consumers with six in 10 urban Australians agreeing that the new percentage bar tells them clearly the proportion of ingredients in the product that are either local or imported.

However, homegrown products and services seem to have less of an effect on Australia’s iGeneration (post-Millennial) consumers. Just 19 per cent of urban Australian consumers aged 18-24 say that they are most likely to be influenced to purchase locally-made or grown products or services. Instead, bigger influencers for Australia’s iGens include products or services that provide convenience (40 per cent), or are from their favourite brand (34 per cent). In comparison, older generations are more inclined to feel strongly about local products or services as indicated by urban Australians aged 45-54 (39 per cent) and those 55 and above (56 per cent).

When it comes to winning the trust of Australia’s younger population, companies that pursue progressive policies or campaigns will be the winners of this race—particularly when it comes to fighting for equality. A whopping 71 per cent of urban Australians aged 18-34 say that gender equality is important to them, according to Mintel research. Indicating the need for more gender equality in Australia, as many as one in three (33 per cent) Australian females disagree that their gender is accurately represented in advertising, while over six in 10 (65 per cent) Australian females are concerned with the wage difference between men and women.

Finally, Mintel research shows that overall one third of (32 per cent) urban Australians say that their favourite brands play a big part in influencing their purchase decisions. And it is through friendship that brands can win consumer trust and loyalty. Mintel Trend ‘Accentuate the Negative’ discusses how brands across the world are turning negatives into positives by highlighting their mistakes and shortcomings, all in the name of trust and transparency.