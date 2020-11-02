More than a CRM: How Salesforce drives agility, relevance and profitability for manufacturers

For generations, manufacturers relied on personal interactions. Then COVID happened.

Now, digitalisation is the name of the game, with data analytics, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, cyber security and ecommerce capabilities identified as the technologies tools to adopt. Salesforce is one company leading the way to support manufacturers’ digital transformation journey. But the problem is many Australian manufacturers have misconceptions around Salesforce: “Isn’t it just a cloud-based CRM?”

Join Peter Zafiris from Industrial Ideas Marketing Agency, Imran Khan from Salesforce and Simplus’ Curtis Williams as they explain how digital technologies are not a “one size fits all”. Using industry specific case studies and research, the panel will highlight how the Salesforce platform is fueling future growth and profitability for Australian manufacturers.

How a Salesforce solution is your foundation for business growth

How cloud technology helps you remain agile and stay relevant

How a Salesforce solution is breaks down department silos

How digital technology enables manufacturers to operate their businesses safely

Local cases studies on how manufacturers are using digital tools

Why a single source of truth improves collaboration

During this education session you will learn:

Peter will also share the latest industry research undertaken by Deakin University with the support of Salesforce. This report is the first of its kind for the industry to address the following pillars: Customer Experience, Account-Based Marketing, Sales and Marketing Alignment, Loyalty & Retention and eCommerce.

Click here to register for this free online event.