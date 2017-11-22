More gold nuggets discovered in the Pilbara

Gold explorer Kalamazoo Resources has discovered two nugget occurrences at The Sisters project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Kalamazoo secured an option to acquire 80 per cent of the non-lithium mineral rights at The Sisters project in October. It can also acquire between 80 and 100 per cent of the Marble Bar and DOM’s Hill projects as part of the option agreement.

The Sisters project is within the area of the Pilbara currently being explored by De Grey Mining, Novo Resources, Artemis Resources, Segue Resources and Venturex Resources.

Kalamazoo discovered the nuggets during an early metal detecting program. The nuggets were found south west along strike from the gold soil anomaly and outside of the area of soil sampling.

Peter Benjamin, Kalamazoo managing director, commented: “We are encouraged by these early results from The Sisters project and the identification of the potential for structurally controlled gold mineralisation associated with the Wohler shear zone – especially following the recent success in locating coarse gold on the surface at the DOM’s Hill gold project.

“The Sisters project is adjacent to projects held by ASX-listed Coziron Resources, recently acquired from the Creasy group, De Grey Mining, Segue Resources and Sayona Mining, all of whom are currently extremely active in the area.”

Kalamazoo is nearing completion of its review of the tenement package that makes up the option agreement. The company is also looking for opportunities to expand its footprint in the Pilbara.