Moog’s new high pressure radial piston pumps with rugged design

Moog announces the release of a new range of high pressure radial piston pumps featuring a rugged design and addressing a wide range of applications across presses, metal forming and heavy industries.

The new high pressure radial piston pumps in the RKP series offer a maximum operating pressure of 350 bar, peak pressure up to 420 bar, and an extensive range of sizes including 19, 32, 63, 80, 140 and 250 cm³ pumps. The 140cm³ model is the latest addition to the range that helps bridge the gap between 80 and 250 cm³ pumps in the high-pressure field, expanding the application range.

The entire range including the new 140cm³ size is also available with Moog’s medium-pressure (280 bar) RKP series.

Moog RKP series represents a high performance range of variable displacement pumps that combine high reliability and performance with up to 90% efficiency. The pumps’ rugged design featuring heat-treated sliding parts and zero load on the bearing, ensures a long service life with minimal maintenance downtime.

According to Dr Dirk Becher, Engineering Manager at Moog, the company is constantly looking to strengthen their portfolio to ensure they meet all the evolving requirements of customers and end-users. The addition of the high-pressure series and the new pump size will make it easier for their customers to find the right pump for their needs.

Key features of Moog RKP series high pressure radial piston pumps include broad selection of compensator types and control options providing the flexibility to configure the pumps according to the specific application; ability to operate at zero speed and unlimited speed range/pressure hold increasing suitability for SCP (speed control pump) operations in cycles that require long pressure holds; quiet, low-vibration operation ideal for applications where noise is a concern; and ATEX certification allowing use in potentially explosive environments.

Moog is a world-leading designer and manufacturer of high performance motion control products, solutions and services.