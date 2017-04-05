Monitoring worker safety in remote locations

Honeywell has announced a new satellite-based connected solution to help governments, companies and organisations monitor the location and safety of workers in remote locations.

Honeywell’s personal trackerutilises Iridium’s low-earth orbit satellite network, the only satellite constellation that provides pole-to-pole coverage, which is necessary for effective remote asset and personnel tracking. The mobile device allows companies to communicate with their workers or track assets anywhere in the world – across oceans, airways and even polar regions.

“Those responsible for employees in remote locations, especially lone workers who may be performing risky work, increasingly need a reliable method to stay connected to those workers to keep them safe and secure,” said Taylor Smith, president of Honeywell’s Workflow Solutions business. “Honeywell’s connected worker technology and Iridium’s proven platform enable satellite communications from anywhere on Earth. This offers remote workers…a…communication and search-and-rescue tool for emergency situations.”

Emergency services, maritime, military and oil and gas workers can share their location with GPS coordinates and send text messages using the enterprise-grade, ultra-rugged device, which is certified to function in hazardous environments where explosions or a fire may occur due to flammable liquids or vapours. It can be used as a stand-alone, two-way communications device or can be clipped to a backpack to serve as a tracking beacon. It can also be paired with an iPhone so that users can access a Honeywell mobile app that offers features such as interactive SOS, messaging, push notifications, trip information and situational awareness.

For example, in the event of an emergency, an organisation can send push notifications to alert its workers – regardless of their location – and then track their locations and provide updates as they seek shelter.

The Personal Tracker is exclusive to the Iridium network. With Iridium’s two-way communication capabilities, even when used as a stand-alone alerting and tracking beacon, the Personal Tracker can receive current location requests and configuration updates over the air.

The mobile device supports Honeywell’s ViewPoint software, a web-based platform that provides organisations with real-time visibility for tracking and monitoring high-value assets such as vehicle fleets and cargo containers. The ViewPoint platform offers organisations and government users advanced features, such as 90-day tracking history, geofencing, scheduling reports, alert management and messaging.