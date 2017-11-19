Monash Uni launches research hub for manufacturing

Monash University has launched a research hub that aims to enhance productiveness and competitiveness of Australian industries, particularly those in the supply chain from raw materials to manufacturing.

The Australian Research Council (ARC) Research Hub for Computational Particle Technology (CPT) represents research into particle science and technology. It aims to develop and apply advanced theories and mathematical models to design and optimise particulate and multiphase processes that are widely used in the minerals, metallurgical and material industries.

The hub is jointly funded by the ARC and industrial partners, both from Australia as well as overseas.

Monash University was recently awarded $5 million by the ARC to lead a multidisciplinary team to tackle key competitive challenges confronting the Australian and international industries.

CPT Hub Director at Monash, Professor Aibing Yu, said the ARC support is a recognition of the need of such research and development activity.

“Through this Hub, we will not only achieve significant fundamental research outcomes but also solve complicated and critical industrial problems of today and tomorrow. This will generate a significant impact across a range of industries of vital importance to Australia’s economic and technological future,” Yu said.

Yu said an example of this was the proposed project of dense medium cyclone, which is a high-tonnage device widely used to upgrade run-of-mine coal in the coal industry. A five per cent rise in terms of separation efficiency is expected, leading to better coal production and multi-million dollar of economic benefit to Australia.

The hub will also have impacts on emerging areas which may promise breakthroughs and innovations in information technology, advanced manufacturing, energy and environment.

This includes the proposed study of nanoparticle packing and flow directly related to the formation of nanostructured materials, and has direct application in batteries, fuel cells, filter media, and advanced materials such as smart windows.

“The hub researchers and the industry partners have been collaborating on affiliated projects for over a year. As it stands, the hub has attracted more than $7 million in funds from international companies such as Rio Tinto, Baosteel, Longking and JITRI funded 29 research projects in 2017, published over 30 scholarly journal/conference papers; delivered over 10 technical presentations, and held one international conference,” Yu said.